|
|
|
Janet Barratt Passed away peacefully after
a period of illness, on Tuesday
29th September 2020 aged 90 years.
Adored and devoted wife to Peter (deceased); much loved Mum to Nicholas and Gilly, Mother in law to Helen and Alan, Nana to Sophie and Peter.
A truly kind and lovely lady who will be sadly missed by her family and all who knew her.
A private interment will take place at the Woodland Burial Ground, Keysoe. This will be followed by a service at Bunyan Meeting Church, Bedford to give thanks for Janet's life.
Donations, made payable to Bunyan Meeting Church or via www.memorygiving.com,
are welcome.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE.
Telephone 01234 359529
Dark colours need not be worn.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 8, 2020