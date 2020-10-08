Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Barratt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Barratt

Notice Condolences

Janet Barratt Notice
Janet Barratt Passed away peacefully after
a period of illness, on Tuesday
29th September 2020 aged 90 years.

Adored and devoted wife to Peter (deceased); much loved Mum to Nicholas and Gilly, Mother in law to Helen and Alan, Nana to Sophie and Peter.

A truly kind and lovely lady who will be sadly missed by her family and all who knew her.

A private interment will take place at the Woodland Burial Ground, Keysoe. This will be followed by a service at Bunyan Meeting Church, Bedford to give thanks for Janet's life.

Donations, made payable to Bunyan Meeting Church or via www.memorygiving.com,
are welcome.

Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE.
Telephone 01234 359529

Dark colours need not be worn.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -