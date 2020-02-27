|
|
|
Morris Janice Mary
(nee Kefford) Passed away peacefully on 13th February 2020 at Penrose Court Care Home, Biggleswade, aged 86 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Dave Morris, much loved Mum to Julie, Matthew and Carena and a wonderful Sister,
Aunty, Grandma and Great Grandma.
She will be sadly missed by all those
who knew and loved her.
Funeral service will be held at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford,
on Friday 13th March at 3pm.
Flowers or donations, if desired, to
The Stroke Association may be made via www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals,
The Old Church, Flitwick Road,
Ampthill, Bedford, MK45 2NT.
Telephone 01525 406132
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 27, 2020