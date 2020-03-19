|
HAMMOND Jasmine Anne
Of Kempston, formerly of Houghton Conquest, passed away peacefully in hospital on Friday 6th March, aged 82.
Devoted Wife of John (deceased),
loving Mother of Paul, Nigel, Martin and Robert, a much loved Grandma to Daniel, Amy and William
and a caring Mother-in-law and Auntie.
Jasmine will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Funeral to be held at
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road,
on Tuesday 31 st March at 10:45.
All welcome.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
John's legacy charity Breadfruit Line will be gratefully received.
All enquiries to:
Co-op Funeral Care, Ampthill Road,
Bedford, MK42 9HP. Tel. 01234 345045.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 19, 2020