|
|
|
BARRABLE Jean Sylvia of Flitwick
Passed away peacefully on
2nd January 2020 aged 87 years.
Beloved Mother of Steven, Kevin, Elaine, Clive and Glenn; Grandmother of Jack, Amelia, William, Robert, Aimee, Grace, Rachel, Rebecca, Heather and Louise; and Great-Grandmother of Aela, Freya, Evie, Ella, Emma, Tyler, Joey, Jack and Jakob. She was also a much loved sister, aunt and mother-in-law.
Funeral Service will be held
at Bedford Crematorium on
Friday 21st February at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Great Ormond Street Hospital may be made via www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 6, 2020