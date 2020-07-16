Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Stanton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Stanton

Notice Condolences

Jean Stanton Notice
JEAN STANTON Passed away
suddenly at home
on 3rd July 2020,
aged 87 years.
Wife of Albert (deceased).
Much loved Mum of Sarah and Emma,
Mother-in-law to John and Mark.
Treasured Grandma to Ashleigh,
Dean, Tom and Jack. Friend to many.
A private family funeral service
will take place in due course.
Donations in memory of Jean for
The Salvation Army can be sent via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE.
Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on July 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -