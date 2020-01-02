Home

Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Forsythe Jennifer Lily
Suddenly passed away at
Bedford Hospital on
18th December 2019
aged 68 years.
Devoted Wife, Mother and Nannie.
Friend to many.
Missed by all who knew her.
Taken too soon.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford
on Monday 13th January 2020
at 3.15pm.
Flowers welcome.
Donations if desired made payable to
National Autistic Society
and
Cancer Research UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel : 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 2, 2020
