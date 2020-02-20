Home

Tester and Jones Funeral Services Ltd (Crowborough)
London Road
Crowborough, Sussex TN6 2TT
(+44) 189-2611 181
Jennifer Sharman

Jennifer Sharman Notice
SHARMAN (née Laughton) Jennifer Passed away peacefully, with her sons by her side, at her home in Crowborough, East Sussex,
on Saturday 8th February 2020,
aged 61.
Daughter of Richard and Barbara Laughton of Clapham, Beds,
devoted "nanny" to Indie Grace and Autumn Rae, and much-loved mum to Lindsay, Stephen, and Kevin.
She will be sadly missed by
family and friends.
Funeral service at 12.30pm on Thursday 27 th February 2020 at Clapham Parish Church, Clapham, Beds. Flowers welcome. Donations to Breast Cancer Now, if desired.
Both through funeral director
Tester & Jones, London Road, Crowborough, East Sussex, TN6 2TT. Tel: 01892 611811. Flowers to arrive by Wednesday 26th February.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 20, 2020
