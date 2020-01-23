|
|
|
Jeremy Gordon Warren
(Jerry)
Passed away at home on
10th January 2020,
after a brave battle with cancer,
aged 65 years.
Treasured and dearly loved Son, Husband and Brother, Step Dad,
Son in Law and Brother in Law, Cousin, Uncle and Great Uncle.
A loyal friend to all who knew him.
Many thanks to Dr Saint,
District Nurses and Sue Ryder Nurses who cared for Jerry.
Funeral Service takes place at 3.30pm on Friday 31st January 2020,
at Crownhill Crematorium,
Dansteed Way, Milton Keynes.
MK8 0AH.
Black need not be worn,
Jerry loved bright colours.
No flowers but donations if desired for Sue Ryder-Palliative Care Hub may be made via www.memorygiving.com. Donations given in respect of
District Nurses will be dealt with
by the family.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 23, 2020