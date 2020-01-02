Home

Jessie Harris

Notice Condolences

Jessie Harris Notice
HARRIS Jessie Winifred
(nee Goodship)
of Bedford
Passed away peacefully at Kimbolton Lodge on 14th December 2019
aged 91 years

Beloved wife of Norman (deceased) much-loved mother of David, Paul and Timothy, and loving grandmother to Jonathan, Joshua, Matthew,
Taylor and Caleb

Funeral service to be held at
Bunyan Meeting Church, Bedford on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 12 Noon followed by private interment at Cotton End Baptist Church Burial Ground.

Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, made payable to
Railway Mission
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 454547
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 2, 2020
