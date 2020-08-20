Home

G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2020
15:00
All Saints Church
Cople
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Cople Cemetery
Cople
View Map
Jilberta Metcalf

Notice Condolences

Jilberta Metcalf Notice
Metcalf Jilberta Irena (Formerly of Cople)
Passed away peacefully
on 12th August 2020 in
New Meppershall Care Home,
aged 92 years.

A much loved wife of the
late Thomas Alfred Metcalf,
Aunty, Godmother and friend.

Funeral service takes place on
2nd September 2020 at 3pm in
All Saints Church, Cople followed
by interment in Cople Cemetery.

Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for Sue Ryder,
St John's Hospice, Moggerhanger
may be sent to G & H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy, Beds. SG19 1AG or via their website www.ghseamer.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 20, 2020
