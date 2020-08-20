|
|
|
Metcalf Jilberta Irena (Formerly of Cople)
Passed away peacefully
on 12th August 2020 in
New Meppershall Care Home,
aged 92 years.
A much loved wife of the
late Thomas Alfred Metcalf,
Aunty, Godmother and friend.
Funeral service takes place on
2nd September 2020 at 3pm in
All Saints Church, Cople followed
by interment in Cople Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for Sue Ryder,
St John's Hospice, Moggerhanger
may be sent to G & H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy, Beds. SG19 1AG or via their website www.ghseamer.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 20, 2020