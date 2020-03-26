|
|
|
KING Peacefully on 15th March, 2020
at Kettering General Hospital,
Jill, aged 79 years, of Raunds.
Beloved wife of George. Dearest
mother of Michelle & Martin.
Funeral service will take place at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford
on Tuesday 7th April at 2.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for Cancer Research UK
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel 01933 312142
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 26, 2020