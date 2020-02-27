|
Hammond Joan Winifred Passed away peacefully on
1st February 2020, aged 92 years.
A loving Wife to John,
special Mum to Janet, Martin and
son in law Rob. Nannie to all her Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 6th March 2020 11.30am at
St Mary's Church Goldington Bedford followed by Committal at
Bedford Crematorium at 12.15pm.
Flowers and all enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue Bedford MK41 7TE
Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 27, 2020