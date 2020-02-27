Home

MURPHY Joan Elizabeth Of Stewartby passed away peacefully on 15th February 2020,
aged 68 years.
Dearly loved mum of Sarah, Becky,
Ruth and Daniel, and loving nanny
to all her grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will be held at
Luton Crematorium on
Thursday 5th March at 4.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired for The Ambulance Staff Charity may be made via www.justgiving.com/joanmurphy1951
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 27, 2020
