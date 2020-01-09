|
|
|
ROGERS Joan Edith
Of Ampthill passed away peacefully
on 22nd December 2019,
aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of Tony, and a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
A Thanksgiving Service will be held at St Andrew's Church, Ampthill
on Friday 24th January at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation or Cancer Research UK may be sent via www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132
