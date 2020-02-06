Home

DHILLO Joginder Singh


A true gentleman that glued generations together, the softest soul, the kindest heart with the
calmest aura and the strongest man we have ever known.

Our loving Husband, Father and Grandfather sadly passed away peacefully surrounded by his family
on 29th January 2020.

Funeral arrangements are as follows:
Wednesday 19th February 2020
09:00 am - Guru Nanak Gurdwara,
84 Ford End Road, Bedford, MK40 4JX.
Transport to crematorium: Coach available from Gurdwara car park.
10:00 am - Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford, MK41 0RL.

Followed by Bhog Sri Sehaj Paath Sahib and Langar (Lunch)
at Guru Nanak Gurdwara,
Bedford, MK40 4JX.
Love Dhillo Family
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 6, 2020
