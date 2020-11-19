|
Boddington John Arthur
Of Eltisley, formerly of Abbotsley, passed away peacefully on
11th November 2020 aged 84 years.
A loving husband to Barbara - he will be missed by family and friends in UK and Norway. He fought a brave battle against Alzheimer's disease.
Due to current restrictions the funeral service will be invitation only and take place on Tuesday 24th November in St Pandionia and St John the Baptist Church in Eltisley at 11 am followed by interment.
The hearse will travel through Abbotsley at 10.30 am on its way to church.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for St Pandionia Church, Eltisley may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG or via their website. www.ghseamer.co.uk.
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 19, 2020