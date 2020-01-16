|
DARWOOD John (Jack) Passed away on the 1st January 2020, aged 88 years.
Much loved husband to Margaret, father to Stephen, father-in-law
to Nicola and grandfather
to Emma and Rachel.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 30th January 2020 at 3.15pm at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford. Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired for
the RNLI or The Salvation Army
may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 16, 2020