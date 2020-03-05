|
|
|
Grayson John Charles Passed away
after a bravely borne illness
on 20th February 2020
Aged 69 years.
Devoted Husband, adored Dad,
much loved Grandad "Piano",
Son-in-Law, Brother and Uncle.
Missed by all family and friends.
Funeral service and celebration of life
to be held at
St Andrew's Church, Bedford
on Monday 23rd March 2020
at 11.15 am
followed by committal at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford at 12:15 pm.
Bright colours to be worn.
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired made payable to Sue Ryder St Johns
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe
Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel : 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 5, 2020