John Lenehan Passed away peacefully on Friday 24th January 2020
at Bedford Hospital aged 89 years.
A devoted Husband to Mary (deceased) and Father to Rob, Jenny and Tricia. Also Grandfather and
Great Grandfather. John will be sadly missed and forever in our thoughts.
A special 'Thank you' to the staff
on Elizabeth Ward.
Funeral service will be held at
Holy Cross RC Church Goldington on Wednesday 26th February 2020 at 2:15pm, followed by cremation at
Norse Road Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
Cats Protection League or
Tibbs Dementia Foundation can be
sent via www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE.
Telephone 01234359529
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 20, 2020