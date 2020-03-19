Home

RODD John Edward
(Jonny) Passed away peacefully on 27th February 2020 surrounded by his family.

He will be sadly missed by his
wife Maisie, children, grandchildren,
great grandchild and friends.

Funeral Service to take place at
Norse Road Crematorium on
Thursday 26th March 2020 at 10.45am.

Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to the
British Heart Foundation
c/o Shires Funeral Directors,
360 Goldington Road,
Bedford, MK41 9NS.
Tel: 01234 356999
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 19, 2020
