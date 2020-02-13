Home

Molyneux Jones Family Funeral Directors
37 St Cuthberts Street
Bedford, Bedfordshire MK40 3JG
01234 363191
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
16:00
Bedford Crematorium
Norse Road
View Map
John Steele Notice
Steele John Passed away peacefully on
30th January 2020, aged 95 years.
A beloved partner to Joyce,
loving father to Dene & Rod (D'cd).
Many thanks to the staff at Henrietta House for the kindness and
care they gave John.

Funeral service to be held at
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road
on Monday 24th February at 4pm.

Family flowers only please, but donations to the 'RNLI' C/O
Molyneux Jones Family Funeral Directors, 37 St Cuthberts Street, Bedford, MK40 3JG, Tel 363191
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 13, 2020
