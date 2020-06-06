Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
John Varellas

Notice

John Varellas Notice
VARELLAS John On 22nd May 2020,
John aged 78 years
of Northampton
peacefully passed away.
A much loved Dad, Brother and Uncle, he will be greatly missed.
John's funeral service will be held on 9th June at 3.30pm at
Counties Crematorium, Northampton.
The funeral service is for
family members only please.
Family flowers only please,
donations are for Dementia UK
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road,
Corby NN17 2DE 01536 203076.
Published in Bedford Today on June 6, 2020
