|
|
|
BASS JOYCE ELIZABETH
Nee Cole
Formerly Findlay, Hakin.
Passed away at
Dial House Nursing Home
On 11th March 2020, aged 87 years.
The end of a long battle with
cancer and lymphoedema,
bravely fought, stoically borne.
Gentle, honest and caring, her cheerful disposition will be greatly missed by all of her family and her many friends.
Her funeral will take place at
Bedford Crematorium Chapel on
Tuesday 31st March at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made to the Lymphoedema
Support Network through
Haseldine Funeral Services,
192, High Street, Cranfield MK43 0EN
01234 757529
Released from all earthly pain.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 19, 2020