Bavington Joyce Vera
(retired nurse) Of Wootton, Bedfordshire. Passed away peacefully on
28th August 2020 aged 85 years. Beloved wife to Frank for 65 years, mum to Robert, Beverley, Ian (deceased) and Barry, a cherished sister, sister in law, nan, gram,
great- nan, aunt and a
good friend to many.
A private funeral service will be held on Friday 18th September 2020.
No flowers please but donations if desired for the Primrose Unit,
Bedford Hospital may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds,
MK42 8BH or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk.
Any enquiries call (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 10, 2020