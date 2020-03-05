Home

POWERED BY

Services
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Henson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Henson

Notice Condolences

Joyce Henson Notice
HENSON Joyce
(née Wildman) Sadly passed away at
South Wing Hospital aged 93 years.
Beloved wife to Gordon (deceased),
loving mum to
Lynda, Pauline and Joanne and
grandmother to 7 grandchildren,
10 great-grandchildren and
1 great-great-grandchild.
Will be greatly missed
but now at peace.
The funeral service will take place
at 3.15pm on Monday 16th March 2020
at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired, made payable
to The Alzheimer's Society,
may be sent to A L & G Abbott
Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road,
Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -