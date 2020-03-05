|
|
|
HENSON Joyce
(née Wildman) Sadly passed away at
South Wing Hospital aged 93 years.
Beloved wife to Gordon (deceased),
loving mum to
Lynda, Pauline and Joanne and
grandmother to 7 grandchildren,
10 great-grandchildren and
1 great-great-grandchild.
Will be greatly missed
but now at peace.
The funeral service will take place
at 3.15pm on Monday 16th March 2020
at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired, made payable
to The Alzheimer's Society,
may be sent to A L & G Abbott
Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road,
Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 5, 2020