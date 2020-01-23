Home

HURST Joyce Irene Sadly passed away at home in Bedford on 17th January 2020 aged 84 years.
A much loved mother, nan, nanny, sister and aunt and a friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at 10.45am on Tuesday 11th February 2020 at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford. Family flowers only please
but donations if desired for
Keech Hospice Care (Children's Unit) may be sent to A L & G Abbott
Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 23, 2020
