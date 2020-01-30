Home

Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Green JUDY
(nee Stanbridge) Passed away peacefully on 09.01.2020
at Bedford Hospital aged 77 years.
Dear Sister to Howard, Roger (deceased) and Jennifer (deceased).
Beloved Auntie and Great Auntie.
Always in our thoughts.
Funeral Service to be held at
All Saints Church Houghton Conquest
on Monday 10th February 2020
at 10:30 am
Family Flowers only please.
Donations, if desired
made payable to
PCC All Saints Church Roof Appeal
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors,
35 Chiltern Avenue,
Putnoe,
Bedford.
MK41 9EQ
Tel:01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 30, 2020
