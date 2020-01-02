Home

Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Julia Dunne

Julia Dunne Notice
Dunne Julia Teresa
" Teresa " Sadly passed away on
17th December 2019
Aged 87 years
Adored Mother and Grand Mother.
She will be received into
Christ the King Church, Bedford
on Thursday 16th January 2020
at 5.00pm.
The funeral service will be held at Christ the King Church, Bedford
on Friday 17th January 2020
at 10.00am
Followed by burial at
Foster Hill Road Cemetery
Flowers or donations,
if desired made payable to
Dementia UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 2, 2020
