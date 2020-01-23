|
|
|
Julia Mary Wetherilt
Passed away peacefully on
10th January 2020, aged 64.
Julia showed great strength
and resilience throughout her fight with cancer, staying positive and making the best of every moment.
She will be greatly missed
by husband Bryan, children
Ollie and Emily, brother Richard
and all her wonderful
friends and family.
Celebration of her life will take place on Friday 14th February 2020 at 12 noon
at St Marks Church, 7 Calder Rise, Bedford, MK41 7UY.
Family flowers only please.
If you wish to make a donation
please use justgiving.com/fundraising/
juliawetherilt
to support The Brain Tumour Charity
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 23, 2020