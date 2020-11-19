|
June Hilda Griffin
Peacefully passed away at Bedford South Wing Hospital on
31st October 2020, aged 91 years.
Reunited with her much
loved late husband Tom.
Dearly loved aunt of Richard and Julie. Dear sister of Gordon.
Dear friend of all at Bosom Pals and
all her carers at HomeInstead.
June for many years was an active member of the Bromham local community, a Parish Councillor, 'President' of Bosom Pals
and was also the 'Designer'
of the Bromham Village Signs.
June will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held at Bedford Crematorium at 2.30pm
on Monday 23rd November 2020.
Family flowers only please, however, if so desired donations to Bosom Pals via www.memorygiving.com/junegriffin would be gratefully received.
All enquiries to Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Ave, Bedford, MK41 7TE. Telephone 01234359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 19, 2020