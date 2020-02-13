Home

June Moore

June Moore Notice
MOORE June Marguerite
(née Childs) Of Wootton and formerly
of Eynesbury.
Left this life on 4th February 2020,
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Basil Alfred Moore, and a much
loved sister and aunt.
June's funeral ceremony takes place at Bedford Crematorium on
Thursday 27th February at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to The Mare & Foal Sanctuary may be sent c/o
Kingfisher Independent Funeral Services, Gate Lodge, Cemetery Road, St Neots PE19 2BX. Tel (01480) 471001.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 13, 2020
