|
|
|
MOORE June Marguerite
(née Childs) Of Wootton and formerly
of Eynesbury.
Left this life on 4th February 2020,
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Basil Alfred Moore, and a much
loved sister and aunt.
June's funeral ceremony takes place at Bedford Crematorium on
Thursday 27th February at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to The Mare & Foal Sanctuary may be sent c/o
Kingfisher Independent Funeral Services, Gate Lodge, Cemetery Road, St Neots PE19 2BX. Tel (01480) 471001.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 13, 2020