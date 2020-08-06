|
|
|
Gentle Karen Sadly passed away on 20th July 2020, aged 53 years.
Beloved Wife of Daren, Daughter of Margaret and Tony (Deceased),
Mother to Joe, Jack, Jimmy & George.
Sister to Coral & Jeanette and
Sister-in-Law to Allister & Dave.
Loving Nannie to Kye, Kaiden, Kyomi, Leyton, Arabella, Sienna,
Tommy & McLaren.
She was the button
that held the family together.
Funeral to be held
Tuesday 11th August 2020.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions this is unfortunately family only.
All enquiries to:
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 6, 2020