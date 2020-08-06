Home

Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Karen Gentle

Karen Gentle Notice
Gentle Karen Sadly passed away on 20th July 2020, aged 53 years.

Beloved Wife of Daren, Daughter of Margaret and Tony (Deceased),
Mother to Joe, Jack, Jimmy & George.
Sister to Coral & Jeanette and
Sister-in-Law to Allister & Dave.
Loving Nannie to Kye, Kaiden, Kyomi, Leyton, Arabella, Sienna,
Tommy & McLaren.
She was the button
that held the family together.
Funeral to be held
Tuesday 11th August 2020.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions this is unfortunately family only.
All enquiries to:
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 6, 2020
