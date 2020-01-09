|
WILLETT Kathleen Aged 93 years.
Suddenly in hospital on
11th December after a short illness.
Much loved wife of Norman (deceased), loving mum to Barbara, Robert, Susan and Steven (deceased).
A devoted nan to Paul & Maria-Silvia, Tracey & Mark, Heidi & Mark and Angela & George, great nan to Le'Vair,
and a much loved mother-in-law to
Pat, Dave and Julie.
Funeral service takes place at 12.15pm on Monday 13th January 2020 at Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to:
Marie Curie via memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals Bedford
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 9, 2020