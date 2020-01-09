Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:15
Bedford Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Willett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Willett

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Willett Notice
WILLETT Kathleen Aged 93 years.
Suddenly in hospital on
11th December after a short illness.
Much loved wife of Norman (deceased), loving mum to Barbara, Robert, Susan and Steven (deceased).
A devoted nan to Paul & Maria-Silvia, Tracey & Mark, Heidi & Mark and Angela & George, great nan to Le'Vair,
and a much loved mother-in-law to
Pat, Dave and Julie.
Funeral service takes place at 12.15pm on Monday 13th January 2020 at Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to:
Marie Curie via memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals Bedford
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -