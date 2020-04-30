|
Baker Keith Alfred
6/12/1964 - 15/4/2020
Keith was a family man.
He was devoted to his parents, Alf and Sylvia and to his children Jack and
Sophie. Keith remained a friend and support to Debbie and was very close to his mother and father
in law, Gary and Esther particularly since the passing of his parents.
Over the years, his brother in law Bryan became one of his best friends and looked upon him as a brother.
Along with Bryan's wife Victoria and his nephews Cameron and Aidan, the family have been inseparable.
The many many photos taken over
the years by Esther that will
always be a reminder.
Keith particularly enjoyed his holidays with the children, the last one being to New York. Keith also enjoyed going to music concerts with the children.
No-one was ever sure who enjoyed meeting Shawn Mendes more - Keith or Sophie! He loved gaming with Jack and many xbox hours were spent with Jack, Bryan, Cameron and Aidan. He watched many and loved all the millions of videos Sophie made and was particularly proud of her 10,800 followers on tick tok.
Keith worked for Lloyds Bank IT department for 35 years and for the last two years with IBM.
He was well respected and liked by those who worked with him at both companies. The response to his death from his work colleagues has been overwhelming and he will be missed by everyone her worked with him over the years.
Keith was a fun, kind, caring, patient,
loyal and generous man.
He was one of the best.
Reunited with his Mum and Dad, Keith will be sadly missed by family and friends. Loved by all who knew him and forever in our hearts.
Due to the current situation the funeral service was for immediate family only. Please keep us in your thoughts on the 1st May 2020, 4pm when we celebrate the life of Keith and say our goodbyes.
Published in Bedford Today on Apr. 30, 2020