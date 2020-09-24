Home

POWERED BY

Services
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Johns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Johns

Notice Condolences

Keith Johns Notice
JOHNS Keith Formerly of Wootton.
Passed away peacefully at
Bedford Hospital on
3rd September 2020 aged 85 years.
Beloved husband to Pat,
loving father to
Paul, Neil and Mark and
dear brother to Evelyn.
A private funeral service will take
place on Wednesday 30th September 2020 at Norse Road Crematorium,
Bedford. Family flowers only please but donations if desired, for the Primrose
Unit, Bedford Hospital may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -