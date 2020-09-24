|
JOHNS Keith Formerly of Wootton.
Passed away peacefully at
Bedford Hospital on
3rd September 2020 aged 85 years.
Beloved husband to Pat,
loving father to
Paul, Neil and Mark and
dear brother to Evelyn.
A private funeral service will take
place on Wednesday 30th September 2020 at Norse Road Crematorium,
Bedford. Family flowers only please but donations if desired, for the Primrose
Unit, Bedford Hospital may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 24, 2020