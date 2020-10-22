Home

POWERED BY

Services
G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Swales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Swales

Notice Condolences

Keith Swales Notice
Swales Keith Desmond Passed away peacefully at home
on Monday 12th October 2020,
aged 91 years.
Much loved Husband to Hilary (deceased), father to Michael & Gary, Grandad and Great Grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service will take place on
Friday 30th October 2020 at All Saints Church Upper Caldecote at 1pm.
Due to the current restrictions numbers are limited for the service but can be viewed on line - please contact G&H Seamer for the password
- 01767 680519
Family flowers only, donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation may be sent to G & H Seamers, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds SG19 1AG or via their website - www.ghseamer.co.uk
The family would like to add special thanks to Dr Hollington at the Ivel Medical Centre.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -