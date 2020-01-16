Home

Webb Keith Alan
"Alan" 02.07.1937 - 25.12.2019
Beloved Husband to Elli and
Father to Stephen and Christina,
Father-in-Law to Denise.
Passed away peacefully
after a long illness.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mark's Church, Bedford
on Friday 24th January 2020
at 11.00 am
Followed by interment at
St Alban's Woodland
Burial Ground Keysoe
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired made payable
to S.S.A.F.A
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel: 01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 16, 2020
