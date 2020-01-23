|
|
|
MULLINS Krystyna Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on the 5th January 2020
aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife to Terry, loving mother to Anne
and Mark and a much loved nan. Funeral service to take place at 1.30pm on Wednesday 29th January 2020
at The Church of our Lady,
Kempston followed by burial at Kempston Cemetery. Flowers are welcome and may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 23, 2020