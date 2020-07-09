|
Lawrence Basil Horn
Peacefully at home, after a
long battle with Alzheimer's, on 17th June 2020.
Loving Husband of Enid. Father of Andrew and Sandra. Dearest Grandad of Steven, Emily, James and Timothy.
Grateful thanks to Hands-on-Healthcare Solutions for their
support over the last year.
No flowers please but donations
to Dementia UK would be very welcome please and can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on July 9, 2020