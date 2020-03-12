|
|
|
BEARDOW Leah of Flitwick passed
away on 14th February 2020
aged 89 years.
Loving mum to Raymond and Paul,
dear grandma to Hannah, Rachael, Amber, Caiseal and great grandma
to Finley, Reggie and Larry.
She will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral Service will be held at
Bedford Crematorium on
Friday 20th March at 11.30am.
Family flowers only. Donations to
Cruse Bereavement Care at
http://www.memorygiving.com/
leahbeardow
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 12, 2020