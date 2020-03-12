Home

WOODS Len Aged 87 years,
late of Captains Close, Bletsoe,
passed away peacefully on
29th February 2020 at Rivermead
Residential Home, Kempston.
A dearly loved father, grandad
and great-grandad who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place
at 2.00pm on Tuesday 31st March 2020 at St. Mary's Church, Bletsoe followed by burial in the churchyard.
Flowers are welcome and may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 12, 2020
