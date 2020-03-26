|
Sereno Leonardo Sadly passed
away at Addenbrookes Hospital surrounded by his family
on 11th March 2020
Aged 67 years.
Much loved Husband to Anna
Devoted father to Erica and Marco
Beloved Son of Carmela
cherished Brother and Uncle
Deeply missed by all his
family and friends.
Private service to be held with
memorial service at later date.
Donations if desired in memory
of Leonardo may be made via link
https://www.uclhcharity.org.uk/
donate/ttp-fund
or passed to his family.
Funeral service entrusted to
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel: 01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 26, 2020