|
|
|
Di Stazio Libera
Sadly passed away on
15th September 2020
aged 59 years
Devoted Wife to Antonio. Adored Mum to Gianni and Patrizia.
Cherished Nonna to Floriana, Marciano and Eloisa.
She will be very much missed by all her family and friends.
Taken too soon.
Funeral service to be held at
Christ The King Church, Bedford
on Monday 5th October 2020
at 10.30am
followed by interment at
Norse Road Cemetery, Bedford
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired made payable to
Primrose Unit
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 24, 2020