Lilian Robinson

Lilian Robinson Notice
Robinson (née Clark)
Lilian Beloved and much missed
sister and mother,
passed away peacefully
on 9th November 2020,
aged 91 years, after a short illness.
A private funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 24th November 2020
at St Michael's Church,
Lavendon followed by burial at
Olney Green Burial Ground.
Donations to Age UK or
Guidedogs for the Blind can be made directly to the charities.

Any enquiries can be made via
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
MK2 2PD Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 19, 2020
