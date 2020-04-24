|
|
|
SMITH Linda Mary
(née Smart) Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on 15th April, aged 70 years.
Devoted wife of the late Bill Smith, cherished Mum to Nancy, Genevieve, Susan and William. Much loved sibling, Nan, Great-Nan and friend to many, many more.
She fought bravely to the end and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Funeral will take place on Monday 4th May at 11am, at Norse Road Crematorium. Immediate family only.
Flowers or donations for Sue Ryder to Cooperative Funeral Care, Ampthill Road Bedford.
Published in Bedford Today on Apr. 24, 2020