Lorna Leonard

Notice Condolences

Lorna Leonard Notice
LEONARD Lorna Of Willington passed away peacefully
on 30th October 2020, aged 86 years.

A much loved sister of Rhoda and Gerald (Len) and sister in law of
Ivor and Margaret.

Funeral service takes place on
Tuesday 17th November 2020
in Willington Methodist Church at 2.30pm followed by cremation.

Family flowers only, but donations if desired for Sue Ryder, St Johns Hospice, Moggerhanger may be sent to

G&H Seamer,
47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG
or via their website
www.ghseamer.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 12, 2020
