Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Louisa Onione

Louisa Onione Notice
Louisa May
Onione
(Pat) Passed away on
9th February 2020
in her 91st year
Sadly missed by her family,
extended families & friends
Funeral service to be held on
Wednesday 4th March 2020 at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel Bedford at 4.00pm
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired made payable to
Cancer Research UK or
British Heart Foundation
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
6 Bedford Road
Kempston
Bedford
MK42 8AD
Tel: 01234 860038
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 27, 2020
