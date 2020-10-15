Home

Louise Jayne Bushby
(Taylor)
Lulu Passed away on the 5th October 2020 aged 47 years.
Dearly loved wife to Stuart,
much loved Mum to Charly, Kelsey and Cameron, amazing nana to Zariya
and much loved daughter, sister,
auntie and friend to many.
A massive hole has been left in everyone's heart of those
who knew and loved her.
Family flowers only, donations made to Sue Ryder Hospice at Moggerhanger and Primrose unit at Bedford Hospital.
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 15, 2020
