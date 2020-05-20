Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
15:00
Norse Road Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Luciano Garofalo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luciano Garofalo

Notice Condolences

Luciano Garofalo Notice
Garofalo
Luciano
Passed away peacefully at home on Friday 8th May 2020 aged 92 years. Beloved husband of Maria Teresa, dearly loved Father, Grandfather and Great-grandfather. Funeral to be held at Norse Road Cemetery on Tuesday 19th May 2020 at 3 pm.

E` venuto a mancare Luciano Garofalo di anni 92, Venerdi` 8 Maggio 2020, in pace a casa. Amato marito di Maria Teresa e carissimo padre, nonno e bisnonno. Il funerale si terra` al cimitero di Norse Road Martedi` 19 Maggio 2020 alle 3 pm.
Published in Bedford Today on May 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -