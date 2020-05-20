|
Garofalo Luciano
Luciano Garofalo passed away peacefully at home on Friday 8th May 2020 aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of Maria Teresa, dearly loved Father, Grandfather
and Great-grandfather.
Funeral to be held at Norse Road Cemetery on Tuesday 19th May 2020 at 3 pm.
E` venuto a mancare Luciano Garofalo di anni 92, Venerdi`
8 Maggio 2020, in pace a casa.
Amato marito di Maria Teresa e carissimo padre, nonno e bisnonno.
Il funerale si terra` al cimitero di Norse Road Martedi` 19 Maggio 2020 alle 3 pm.
Published in Bedford Today on May 20, 2020